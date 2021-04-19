Border Crisis!

On January 20, 2021, President Biden announced there would be a 100 day pause in deportation. ... he gave an open invitation to Mexico or Central America that the clock was ticking for anyone to get here, they better hurry! If they could make it, they could stay! Present day, our borders are overrun with children without adults accompanying them and the number is expected to reach 35,000 children by June. According to current news, the Biden Administration offers a four month paid leave to federal employees to care for illegal alien children. The desperate plea landed last week, in email inboxes of government agencies like the Dept. of Homeland Security and NASA: “Will you consider taking a four month paid leave, from your job, to care for migrant children in government run shelters that are packed with new arrivals at the border? (According to N.Y. Times)

This is a statement by Chuck Schumer in 2009. “People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally”.

“A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:8)

This is a very informative article. To vote in Mexico, “Every eligible Mexican citizen must have a tamper proof photo I.D. Card with a thumb print and embossed hologram. All citizens are required to personally enroll and show proof of birth or citizenship. So, how is it that we can’t upgrade to Mexican standards without being called racist? Maybe it’s because one political party is dependent on voter fraud?”

President Biden is wrong. Republicans don’t want to make it hard to vote, they want to make it hard to cheat.

Spring has sprung, every few days. If you cut grass or walk among the spring flowers, you must have seen some bees at work. “A single honey bee (no bigger than the end of your finger) can pollinate over 5,000 flowers a day! Anyone who thinks they’re too small to make a difference, has never met a honey bee!

Waiter to customer: “How do you like your steak cooked, sir? Sir to waiter: “Like winning an argument with my wife.” Waiter “Rare it is!”

An elderly man, thinking his wife was losing her hearing, went about 20 ft. behind her and asked “Can you hear me, sweetheart? No reply. Moved to 10ft. and inquired again, still no reply. Moved to 5 ft. still no reply. Moved a few inches away, can you hear me now, honey. His wife said, “For the fourth time, yes!”

The reason why dogs don’t live as long as people, according to a six year old boy: “People are born so that they can learn how to live a good life, like loving everybody all the time and being nice. Well, dogs already know how to do that, so they don’t have to stay so long.”

I’ve been Gooder, I’ve been Badder, many times I’ve been Thinner, Lotsa time Fatter. There’s stuff I remember and stuff I’ve forgot, but I’ve always been me and whatcha see is whatcha

Prays needed: Vickie Haralson Edwards, Stacy Sessums, Barbara Ladd, Sarah Tullos, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, Reba Roy Godfrey, and Jake Nester. Sincere sympathy to the Yvonne Phillips Wilkerson family in the loss of their loved one.

EBC News: Next Sunday is the last Sunday to give to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering. State Bible Drills — please continue to pray for our children and youth and their Bible Drill Leaders as they prepare for the State Bible Drills. “Concrete & Cranes” VBS for 2021 June 6-11. Now digging for volunteers, contact Paula Bell or Connie Stewart about how you can help kids build a strong foundation for VBS this year. Smoked Meat Fund Raiser, our youth are selling a variety of smoked meats for Mother’s Day. Orders must be placed by 4/28. Contact any of our youth group or Blake and Kennedy McCurdy to place your order, or for more information.

Mark your calendars for Spaghetti Lunch May 2nd: We will have a fund-raising lunch for Mrs. Vickie Edwards to assist with her medical expenses. This will be a carry-out meal only. The meal will be spaghetti or chicken spaghetti, salad, desert and bread. Cost will be by donation.

Prayer for the sick: Father God, we lift up all these who are facing illness today. We ask that you would bring healing, comfort and peace to their bodies. Please calm their fears and let them experience the healing power of your love, in Jesus name, Amen!

In case you haven’t been told lately, you are important, and you matter! Have a God blessed week and stay warm and cool!