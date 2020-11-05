Good News!

Let me share some good news. Voting is over, campaigning should be done and life goes on! We might not have picked a winner, but America is still America and God is still God. No matter who won the Presidential election, He is our President, so let’s say prayers for him and move on and out of politics. I feel like most of you feel the same as I do — sick and tired of hearing the Mud Slinging. (Just breathe, Keep the Faith Believe everything is going to be alright because God is control.)

“November 1st: Good News - U.S. Marshalls Rescue 27 missing kids in Virginia during ‘Operation Find Our Children.” This effort included more than 60 law enforcement investigators, U.S. Marshall Service Service Capitol, Area Regional Federal and state enforcement agencies, police departments and local policemen. In the last month they have located more than 100 missing children.” Have you heard this in your local or national TV news? Not me!

More good news: “The Crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless, while deployed, confiscated 5,049 lbs. of cocaine worth $88.6 million dollars and appended 10 suspected smugglers.” Note: This vessel is a 210 foot Reliance vessel that primarily performs law enforcement and rescue missions.

I know that the virus is still with us, but do we have to hear the news about it every waking moment?

“A man, reading his newspaper, says to his wife. Susie look, here is an article about woman using twice as many words per day as men.” The wife responds, “that’s because we have to tell everything twice!”

Teacher: “Who do you think invented dancing children?” Little Johnny, “My guess is a big Irish family with only one bathroom.”

Did you know your phone is probably the dirtiest device that you have? A recent study showed that phones are highly contaminated with potentially disease causing bacteria. They took 27 phones belonging to 15- to 16-year-old students to detect this. Check the manufacture specifications, but in general, rubbing down with an alcohol wipe should be enough to disinfect. You should have your phone cut off while doing this cleaning.

“Amy Coney Barrett, President Trumps pick for judge in the Supreme Court, was very good in the three days questioning session. When ask, where are your notes, she held up a “Blank” notebook. “When you live with integrity, you don’t need notes to remember your faith and truth!” (Western Journal)

WARNING - Never! Never! Accept a “Surprise Gift” delivered by a Courier who has to have your credit card for confirmation of shipment! One person reported they did and $4,000 was taken out of the credit card account. The only time you should give your credit card number is when you, yourself, did the purchase transaction!

So, Mr. Smith, are you Happy with your new hearing aid? Very much doctor, I have Already changed my Last Will and Testament twice!

This is an eye opener. What if you woke up today with only the things you thanked God for yesterday?

“But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44)

“I always thought I would discover my inner self through some eastern philosophies, not because of stupid single-ply toilet paper from Wal Mart!”

I may not be the most important person in your life, I just hope that when you see my name you smile and say, “That’s my friend.”

Have a blessed week!