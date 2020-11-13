Veteran’s Day November 11, 2020

Veteran’s Day is a Federal Holiday. In the beginning it was called Armistice Day — to mark the ending of WWI on the 11th hour, 11th day and 11th month. This day is set aside to honor, recognize and respect all those who are serving and all those that have served in any branch of service. (My Dad was in WWI, was out to sea, and did not find out the war was over till several weeks later). On this special day the people who are presently serving and former military personnel can get discounts on purchases and free food at several places. All must have identification of service to do so. Restaurants that formerly gave free meals may be limited with a “to go” meal.

I notice this article “United States Marine Corp., Col. Edmunds Bowen is the Nation’s longest serving Marine. He has officially retired after more than 43 years of service.”

I am sure many Veteran’s would like to connect with their former ‘buddies’ and with modern technology it may be possible. The best way is to be on Facebook and put a name in the “search bar” to see what happens, or try to “Google” their name.

ABC News: The legendary Jeopardy host, Alex Trebeck, has died. Pancreatic Cancer took him, but he braved it remarkably. His family said he passed away peacefully at home early in the morning (11/8) surrounded by friends and family. “Thank you, Alex!”

Tips on installing a Southern Home Security System: Go to Goodwill and buy a pair of size 14-16 of men’s work boots; place them on your front porch, along with a copy of Guns and Ammo magazine; put four giant dog dishes next to the boots and magazine; leave a note on the door that reads. “Bubba, Me, Marcel, Donnie Ray and Jimmy Earl went for more ammo and beer. Be back in an hour. Don’t mess with the pit bulls, they got the mailman this morning. Messed him up bad! I don’t think Killer took part, but was hard to tell from all the blood. Anyway, I locked all of them in the house — better wait outside, be right back.”

A man walked into the Police Station and announces, “My wife’s gone missing!” “Ok sir, since when has your wife been missing?” Man replies, “About a month ago.” Officer in shock, “What, A month? Why on earth are you only now reporting it.” Man replied, “well... I’ve no clothes to put on anymore!”

Are you feeling all alone. Put on a horror movie and switch off the lights, that alone feeling will go away!

Facebook has gotten really Anti-Christian. A friend was having health difficulties and I commented “God Bless” and Facebook took my remark off and said they didn’t allow that message. I notice that there is a new website that can be used, that is not so judgmental. They posted Parler #1can be downloaded and it is without censorship unlike Twitter and Facebook.

This week has highlighted what was predicted about the Presidential Election! Dead people voted and extra ballots have been reported, as well as many other things. Who is surprised? Not me! I soon decided I would not listen to that news and TBN station is my go to watching. During the coming days, please don’t let the elephants and the donkeys make you forget you belong to the LAMB.

“The day after the Crucifixion demons were dancing in the streets until, three days later, the Truth came out!” God is saying to you today, “I know you are physically and emotionally drained, but you have to keep on going, I will see you through.”

“After the election problems are over, your neighbor will still be your neighbor; Trump won’t be there to ring up your groceries, your neighbor will; Biden won’t be there to fix your car or help you out with your yard work, your neighbor will; Both Trump and Biden will still be in their wealthy world and the rest of us will be in ours. They’ll both be doing their thing, while you and I live together, work together and pump our gas next to one another. We’re the ones who choose to be decent, loving, caring and compassionate human beings. Always choose kindness.”

CHILDREN OF MISSISSIPPI, “67 Babies were moved, one by one. On Wednesday to the Sanderson Tower. And it’s 88 private NICU room. (Neonatal Care Unit at University of Mississippi Medical Center.) This Center is the State’s only level IV NICU — the highest, most comprehensive level of care.” I know we have several nurses in Scott County that work there and helped move these precious babies. In fear of leaving some out, I will not list their names, but thanks to all on a tedious job well done!

Local deaths reported: Frances Nicholas Weaver and Johnny Blackwell.

Have a God blessed week!