Merry Christmas!

“I said a little paryer for you, because the season’s near. I didn’t ask for riches, but gifts so much more dear. I asked for joyful gatherings with your family all around, and for carols to inspire you with their old familiar sounds. I asked for quite moments in you heart on Christmas morn, for a special time to celebrate the Savior who was born. I asked for friends to send their best that you might know they care. I asked for peace and love and hope, and I know the Lord heard my prayer.”

“If Christmas is hard, if you’ve lost someone dear, just look in your heart, and you’ll know they’re still there. The star in the sky, the light falling snow, the robin outside, it seems like they know. If this a time you’re struggling through, just do what you can, for what matters to you. There’s no need to be merry, there’s no need to be bright, just do what you can, it will be alright.”

Santa’s note to some of you. “I saw how some of you hoarded the toilet paper, y’all ain’t getting nothing for Christmas!”

Three Wise Women would have asked for directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, brought practical gifts, cleaned the stable, made a casserole and there would be peace on earth.

Did you see this? “A Kansas teenage girl hunter got a 42 point buck? This has been confirmed as the worlds largest kill!

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, “While both male and female reindeer grows antlers in the summer each year, male reindeer drop their antlers early in the beginning of winter — usually in mid November or December. Female reindeer, however retain their antlers until after they give birth in the spring. Therefore, according to every historical rendition depicting Santa’s reindeer, every single one of them, from Rudolph to Blitzen had to be female. We should have know this! Only a woman would be able to drag a fat man, in a red velvet suit, all around the world in one night and not get lost!!

This guys wife was hinting what she wanted for Christmas. She said, “I want something shiny that goes from zero to one hundred and fifty in 3 seconds!” So, he’s giving her a Bathroom Scale.

Jobs people tend to look down on: Plumbers, Electricians and a Mechanic. Jobs people look up to, Social Media Influenced, D.J., Models and Actors. Jobs that keep the society running are Plumbers, Electricians and Mechanics!

A big shout-out to a Madison Boy Scout! Cooper (Scooter) Griffin built 6 homemade “hugging booth’s’ for residents of a Yazoo City nursing home. Loved ones can now show affection during the Pandemic. He built the booth’s out of PVC pipe and sheets of visqueen with armholes. Smart boy!

Forest Library posted: “A drive-by event on 12/4 through 1/4 featuring Christmas trees through the years. Did you know that animal crackers were once used as ornaments or that the ‘Charlie Brown T.V. Special caused a decline in aluminum tree sales? Be sure to check out our album and find out more cmrlsforest#stationarychristmasparade@Forest chamber.

Wisconsin Republican denies ruling by Governor in placing a Christmas tree in State Capitol building. A State Representative placed a small Christmas tree in the Capitol Rotunda. The Representative called for students to send ornaments to decorate the tree. The governor told students to send donated ornaments to hospitals. Lawmaker’s have placed Christmas trees in the Capitol for decades. Governor Evans drew criticism from Republicans last year after he said it should be referred to as a “Holiday” tree rather than a “Christmas” tree. A note was placed on the tree that says, “Belongs to Representative Tahiti Sortwell Do not remove without prior written approval from this Representative!”

Prayer needs: Former Governor, William Winter, Former Scott County Coroner, Joe Bradford, Maggie Williams (My neighbor who lived with daughter, Judy and Jeff Price) and husband and wife, Janie and Harace Barton (who passed away just days apart) and A.C. Bell. Our deepest sympathy to the families of their loved ones.

Prayers for Sick: Rick Emmons, Jack Mayatt, Patricia Butler, Jake Nester, Chasity Bruce, Claudette James, Marvin Lindsey, Crystal Dolan, Shawn Pilkington, Bro. Chris Harrison and Keylee Money. I am certain that I have missed some, as many are having covid. God bless each one!

It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters, it’s who’s around it. (Charlie Brown). This year many will be staying home, away from family gatherings. We must be thankful and not get depressed! Better days have got to be ahead for us!

Try not to think of the gifts you didn’t get. But, rather the price that has been paid for us to be able to celebrate Christmas. Our thanks to all that that has served to make our country free!

Have a God blessed Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ!