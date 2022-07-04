The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame is preparing for the induction of its Class of 2022 nominees later this month, recognizing former athletes and coaches who excelled in their sports.

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. on April 23 at the Livingston Performing Arts Center at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. The Class of 2022 will include seven honorees bringing the total membership to 91 since the first induction in 2015.

Tickets will be $10 per person and those attending are strongly encouraged to wear masks and all necessary health and safety guidelines will be followed during the event. The Forest ticket locations include the Bank of Forest, Cox Chevron, and Community Bank. Tickets are also available at the Bank of Morton and Priority 1 Bank in Morton and Scott County Broadcasting Network on Highway 80 in Lake. Admission will also be accepted at the door.

Frank Edmonson, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman of the selection committee, said this year’s ceremony marks a return to previous event formats.

“We are happy to get back to our normal routine of inducting nominees in April as we did prior to COVID,” Edmondson said. “After inducting two classes last year to make up for cancelling the event in 2020, it is great to be back on track. We are looking forward to celebrating this class with the community.”

The Class of 2022 will include the late Jake Nester, Perry Fletcher, David Farris, Stanley Douglas, Lee Dukes, Sandy Puckett Keenan, and the late Howard Sessums.

“This is all about giving our honorees one more opportunity to shine and for us to say ‘thank you’ for the contributions they made,” Edmondson said. “We appreciate the continued support of our sponsors and everyone who has contributed in any way. We could not continue doing this without your help.”

The public is welcome to submit nominations. Once a person is submitted and declared eligible, he or she remains in the nominations pool for consideration for future classes.

“The selection of each class is not an easy task as there are many worthy individuals who are qualified. We appreciate the continued submissions that have given us eligible nominees to consider,” Edmondson said. “We strongly encourage everyone who thinks they know someone who should be in the Hall of Fame to fill out a nomination form whether they think their person has been nominated or not.”

More information is available at the website: www.scottcountysportshalloffame.org.