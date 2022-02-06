District leaders of Forest Municipal Schools recently attended and were featured speakers of a content session at the National School Boards conference in San Diego, California. Every year school board members must complete hours of training and submit to the state to ensure they are keeping up to date on policies, procedures and their responsibilities as school board members.

The NSBA 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition is the one national event that brings together education leaders to learn about best governance practices, gain insight into child development and learn about new programs and technology that can help enrich student learning. NSBA 2022 is one of the few — if not the only — places where school board members from around the country can receive the training necessary to address the instructional needs of students and to improve the efficiency of district operations.

The conference was filled with speakers that gave inspiring messages about equity and inclusion in schools. John Daymond, Founder and CEO of FUBU, Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship and Star of ABC’s Shark Tank was the kick-off speaker for the conference. Liz Murray, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Arthur Project was the closing key-note. Murray is the author and subject of a Lifetime movie entitled “Homeless to Harvard.”

“Murray’s message was inspiring as she shared how having a safe haven at school changed her life,” said Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent of FMSD. “She urged school board members to realize the importance of their jobs in creating equitable systems for all children within their districts. In her case, she didn’t have a family or parents that were advocating for her. She depended on the systems in place by her local school to provide what she needed to achieve her dreams of going to Harvard.”

Dr. Norwood, Charles Longmire, President of FMSD Board of Trustees, and Marcus Holbert, Assistant Superintendent of FMSD were featured presenters in a content session entitled “It’s Not Magic...It’s Just Communication.”

“Networking with other school district officials from around the country and also within the state of Mississippi was a highlight of the trip for me,” Holbert said. “Creating those partnerships and learning what is working in other districts is important as we plan for the future of FMSD.”

“We are working very hard as we face unchartered waters as we conquer the normal issues we face day-to-day as well as the aftermath of COVID-19 and all the federal and state dollars and mandates that have come as a result,” Norwood said. “We are proud of the work that we are doing at FMSD and will continue putting the needs of all children in our school district as our first and foremost priority.”

“We are thrilled to represent our school district and community in a national spotlight and be a part of sharing how to continue to improve our schools and be effective board members,” Longmire said.

Louvene Robinson and Mattye Evans, FMSD school board members, also attended the professional learning conference.

FMSD board members and their spouse/guests will also attend the regional school board conference in July in New Orleans as they embark on strategic planning for next school year. Although spouses/guests are welcome to attend their expenses are not paid by the school district. “Developing a camaraderie and fellowship between board members is an important part of developing collegiality and respect amongst a school board and conferences such as these where we can spend time together outside of the board room, are very important.” Norwood said.