Bound to Excell Mentoring group has announced the application window for the 2nd Annual Taveze Calhoun Leadership Scholarship is now open. Two $500 college scholarships will be awarded to Morton High Seniors this year.

On social media MHS and Mississippi State University graduate, Calhoun posted, “this scholarship was created to encourage our students to be leaders and servants throughout our community. In addition, we want to encourage our students to pursue some form of higher education in hopes that they would come back and share their knowledge and experiences with the generations to come.

“This scholarship will be awarded to two students that exemplify leadership, service, philanthropy, and character within our community. This means so much to Bound To Excel and myself because we truly care about seeing our people/community progress on to a better Morton. We know that it will take all of us to make that happen.”

Scholarship recipients must meet the following criteria.

• Must be a graduating Senior from Morton High School and planning to attend a Junior College, University, or Trade School.

• Must have a GPA of 2.8 or higher

• Must write a 750 word essay or create a 3 to 5 minutes video explaining what does leadership, serving, and character means to you and how you’ve shown it in your life.

• Must have at least one letter of recommendation from a staff member at Morton High School

Submissions should be emailed to tavezecalhoun23@gmail.com or athollis86@gmail.com

Deadline May 3, 2021.