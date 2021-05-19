School’s wrapping up. That’s a good thing. This has been a “some kind of strange” school year. Hopefully this fall things will be more like normal.

So summer’s practically here, and in another week or two the kids will already be bored. I remember those days. It’s been a while, but I remember.

Back in my day....

Oh, never mind.

There’s plenty to do around here. Lots more than some areas of Mississippi. To begin with you could cool off at the splash pad. I’m not sure yet what the schedule is going to be this year, but it is certain to be more accommodating than during the height of the pandemic.

Go for a bike ride. Why don’t kids ride bikes like they used to? The other day we drove by the old Little League Baseball Field in Newton and it reminded me of the swarms of us peddling around all over the place. Lots of times we’d be right up behind the mosquito fogger truck on the way to a ballgame having a ball!

Around town there would be piles of bicycles outside the TWL or Ben Franklin stores or the Rexall Drugs or Quick Sack-Um. We’d just stop and throw our bikes to the ground while picking out some candy, or a yo-yo, or ice cream or something cool to drink.

And we did it all on a budget, too. Fifty cents, maybe a dollar. If we peddled up to the Roxy to take in a Saturday afternoon movie matinee there wouldn’t be much left of two bucks by the end of the picture show, and a box of popcorn and a fountain drink.

Times, I suppose, have changed. We’ve discovered that poison smoke meant to kill biting bugs probably isn’t something pre-teens should be inhaling on Miley Street or any other street for that matter. Let’s just hope they aren’t inhaling other things these days.

Back to the summer.

No matter how old a person gets, they are never too old to turn on a water sprinkler and play in the homemade rain, jump in a pool for a quick cool down, or grab a rag and bucket and go wash the car. That used to be fun, didn’t it? I think it did.

What about stretching out on a blanket in the backyard with a radio playing cool tunes and taking in a few rays? Lots of teens have had more than a little fun doing that.

Take a walk on a nature trail or go on a picnic. Cook hot dogs on the grill and chase them with potato chips and lemonade. That won’t cost much. Not even if you bring a few friends over to join you.

Climb a tree or just swing on the porch swing.

Go exploring through the woods back behind the house. Build a neat fort out there somewhere and be glad you aren’t too big to still get in it.

How about a treehouse? Every kid loves a treehouse. They are lots of fun and take lots of time to build. Just be careful not to fall off the roof. It smarts a bit when you hit the ground. Be glad you can still fit in a treehouse, too.

Looking for torturous fun? Try cutting the lawn at mid-day then jump under that sprinkler or into the pool.

Still hot?

Declare war with a water gun fight or bomb your friends and neighbors with water balloons filled with ice water.

Lay around in the air conditioning reading a good book, looking at a magazine, or just daydreaming the day away. And remember that back in my day, there wasn’t always any AC to be laying around in.

Whether you want to or not, just get out from in front of that television or telephone and go do something. While you’re at it try to take in a whiff of a skeeter truck and think about how many more things there are to do today than back in my day.

I wonder if it still smells the same?