These Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center students were chosen as the most outstanding students for the third nine weeks. These students were nominated by their instructors based upon performance in their individual program area as well as attitude, character, and citizenship exhibited throughout the nine weeks. Above, front row, from left, Jamyla Elliot, Educational Leadership (Forest), Diana Carrillo Baltazar, Health Science Core; and Hope Grogan, Ag. Natural Resources (Both Morton) Back row, Madison Phillips, AEST; Gerson Bonilla Lazo, Construction Core (Both Forest); Kristopher Beatty, Automotive Service Technician (Morton); and Dylan Ellingburg, Introduction to Welding (Sebastopol) Below, Justin Risher, Law & Public Safety; Jocey Bell, Healthcare & Clinical Services; and Don’novan Phillips, Industrial Technology (All from Scott Central).