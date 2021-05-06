The Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to tentatively open June 4, at 8:00 a.m. The Market and Grower’s Association is looking for Vendors; people with produce to sell and people interested in the Farmer’s Market. If you grow or make local fruits, vegetables, honey, eggs, jams, or baked goods, soaps, etc., then the Farmer’s Market is looking for you!

The Scott County Farm Bureau Federation will be offering the local weekday Farmer’s Market each Friday, beginning at 8;00 a.m., in Forest next to the Scott County Farm Bureau office, located at 403 East Hill Street.

Anyone interested in participating in the Scott County farmer’s Market should call Michele Parker, Scott County Farm Bureau, at 601-469-4622. You will need to pick up a Scott County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Market Vendor’s Application Form and a set of the Scott County Grower’s Association/Scott County Farmer’s Market Rules and Regulations.

Anyone wishing to sell in the Market will abide by the Scott County Grower’s Association and Market rules. Sale of some food items may require other certifications or permit not covered by Cottage Food law.

For those of you looking to fill your plates with some locally homegrown vegetables mark your calendar and look for the market the last Friday of May or first Friday in June.