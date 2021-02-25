The Central Mississippi Regional Library System held a contest in the fall for new artwork on the Acorn Library Card. This library card is called the Acorn Card, after Acorn Squirrel, the library system’s six-foot mascot.

Youth, aged 18 years or younger, and vulnerable adults are eligible for the Acorn Card. This card introduced three years ago, allows the owner to check out two items at a time; when items are returned, others may be checked out. There are never late fees. It is the perfect library card for students or adults who might rely on others to get them to the library.

The contest was open to students 18 years or younger in the CMRLS four-county service area; Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties. Those entering the contest were instructed to include in their art something book or library related and an acorn and oak tree or Acorn, the mascot. The rest was left to their imagination.

More than one hundred students entered the contest. The winner, chosen by the CMRLS Board of Trustees, is Whitney Pickel an eighth-grade student at Sebastopol Attendance Center. She is the daughter of Bryan and Lucy Henry. The Acorn Card with Whitney’s artwork will be available in all 20 CMRLS libraries.

When asked by library staff that question most adults ask youth, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Whitney answered decisively and without pause, “I plan to be a cartoonist and write books! I want to go to MSU and study art.”

The prize for winning the contest was a plush squirrel resembling Acorn, her framed original artwork, and a $50 gift card.