A bill that would’ve reformed the incentive programs for luring new businesses to Mississippi died Saturday after a compromise couldn’t be reached.

Senate Bill 2822 was known as the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Act or MFlex Act, would simplify the economic development incentive process and was authored by state Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch. The bill would’ve used one easy-to-use calculation on initial investment, jobs, wages and benefits with a minimum investment of $2.5 million and a minimum of 10 jobs created.

There are 39 incentives offered by the state through the Mississippi Development Authority to try to lure new businesses to the state and either retain existing ones or help them expand. A companion bill that would’ve repealed some of these tax incentives died earlier in the session.

Under MFlex, each business would’ve provided its estimates of its initial investment, jobs and wages and they would have only received credits based on what they produce. Part-time jobs couldn’t be combined together to form a single full-time position to qualify for MFlex incentives.

The session is in what could be its final week, with the scheduled sine die (adjourn without a set date of return) set for Sunday.

The Senate also got language excised from SB 2971 in conference Saturday that would’ve implemented the House’s plan for an income tax phaseout coupled with increases in some other taxes.

SB 2791 is a bond bill for capital improvements at the state’s universities that was amended to resemble the House’s income tax phaseout bill a few weeks ago.

The two chambers have until Sunday to vote up or down on the conference report for SB 2791.

Both chambers on Saturday adopted the conference report for HB 1135 which would create a delivery service permit for alcoholic beverages. If signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves, it would allow the retail delivery of alcoholic beverages from a licensed retailer to a consumer.

The bill requires delivery drivers to obtain proof of age for customers and retailers seeking a delivery permit to pay $500 annually to obtain a permit. Delivery could only be performed in a 30-mile radius from the retailer.

The Senate agreed to go with the House version of the bill and dispense with their strike-all amendment.