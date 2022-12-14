Southern Pine Electric held its annual Cooperative University for over 30 high school juniors, representing 19 high schools. Each student was nominated by their high school counselor based on demonstrated leadership traits.

The students learned about Southern Pine Electric, electric cooperatives, and electric safety and participated in various leadership activities. They also met with their local legislators to ask questions that are important to them. Ten students were selected to return for interviews to vie for Southern Pine’s Youth Leaders.

“Other than providing safe, reliable, and affordable electric service, this is one of the most important things we do at Southern Pine,” said Chris Rhodes, president, and CEO. “Investing in tomorrow’s leaders will pay dividends for our communities. Seeing these young leaders makes me feel great about those leading the way in years to come.”

A panel of outside judges chose four students to be Southern Pine’s Youth Leaders at ECM’s Youth Leadership Program. Ruby Sage Rogers of Presbyterian Christian School, Carlee Harrell of Seminary High School, Claire Hennington of Union High School, and Emma Thomas of Morton High School will all attend a youth leadership workshop in Jackson in the spring. In June, the four young women will attend ECM’s Youth Tour of Washington, D.C.