Bobcats fall to 4th in district with 42-7 loss

The Sebastopol Bobcats were coming off what head coach Nicky Mooney called the biggest win of his 2-year tenure when they traveled to Stringer last Friday night. The Bobcats controlled their own playoff destiny as to being a first round host in the Class 1A state playoffs, but that took a big step back with 42-7 blowout loss to district foe Stringer.

The homestanding Red Devils dominated this game in all three phases and their defense was stout. The Bobcats’ offense was held in check all game and was barely able to top the 100-yard mark for total yards.

Sebastopol gained only 28 yards rushing on 18 attempts and added only 80 yards through the air. On the flip-side of that the Bobcats allowed 356 yards rushing on 53 carries by the ground-and-pound Red Devils in the awful weather.

This was a very important game with respects to the standings in Region 4. With the loss Sebastopol fell from second place in the district, with the chance to host first round of playoffs, to tied for fourth and righting for their playoff lives.

The Bobcats host the Leake County Gators (1-5, 3-8) in a district matchup this Friday night in a game Sebastopol badly needs to win. The game between the Bobcats and the Gators is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Bobcat Field.