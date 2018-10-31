Bobcats fall to Panthers

The Sebastopol Bobcats faced French Camp Academy Panthers last Friday on homecoming night. In the first quarter the Panthers started hot with their first touchdown in the first minute of the game. French Camp Academy’s senior, Zach Gilmer scored the opening TD on a night that the visitors would find the end zone many times. The Panthers intercepted two Bobcat passes and scored 42 unanswered first quarter points on their way to the 56-14 blowout. This week, the Bobcats will host the West Lowndes Panthers. in the for senior night and the final game of the 2018 season.