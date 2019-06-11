Bobcats route Gators 33-0, must win Friday

The Sebastopol Bobcats took care of business last Friday night against their rivals from Leake County. The Bobcats used their steady offense to defeat the Gators 33-0 at home.

Sebastopol’s offense, led by junior Jaden Mann who transferred from Leake County before the season, put up all the points in a dominating performance at Bobcat Field.

Mann completed 5-of-10 pass attempts for 91 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 105 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns on the ground.

“Jaden had a great game against his old teammates,” head coach Nicky Mooney said. “This was a rivalry game as our kids know their kids and grew up playing with them and against them. Mann really came out and dominated this game from the offense side and you could tell this win meant just a little more to him and the rest of our guys.”

On the receiving end of Mann’s three touchdown tosses were Jacob Williams who caught two touchdowns, and senior Conner Henry who caught his first career touchdown.

Jacob Williams, Reginald Shepherd and Jaylen Griffen led the Bobcat defense. Williams had 11 total tackles, with Griffen adding 9 tackles and an interception, and Shepherd had 7 tackles with two for a loss.

The Bobcat defense held Leake County to 224 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers on their way to the vistory over their rival.

With the win the Bobcats move to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in district play. The win sets up a must win situation this week to make the playoffs, and even with a win they will need a little help from Lumberton and Mt. Olive.

The Bobcats must beat winless Scared Heart (0-9, 0-7), and have Mt. Olive and Lumberton win their games in order to make the state 1A playoffs.

“We have to take care of business on our home field and then let everything fall where it may,” Mooney said. “I feel confident that both M. Olive and Lumberton will win so that leaves us having to win this game against Sacred Heart.”

If all three of the aforesaid teams win their games, and Stringer loses their final game the Bobcats could enter the playoffs as the number three seed.

The Bobcats will host Sacred Heart at Bobcat Field this Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.