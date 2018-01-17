Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Ryan Joiner, whose teams have won three Mississippi High School Athletics Association state championships in the past four seasons, is the new head women’s soccer coach at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Joiner, of Ocean Springs, guided the St. Stanislaus College boys’ team to MHSAA Class 4A State Championships in 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16. He currently is the head girls’ soccer coach at Ocean Springs High School, where his 2016-17 team finished state runner-up in Class 6A.

“The move from high school to the collegiate level has long been a dream of mine, and the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and ECCC offer that opportunity,” Joiner said. “The quality of soccer currently being played in the MACJC and the community where ECCC is located are definitely positives that will help the Lady Warriors continue to build upon their recent success. The foundation that has been laid by my predecessor has given me a tremendous start for the 2018 season, and beyond.

“I am thankful for my last two years at Ocean Springs High School and all of the people I have encountered, but I’m looking forward to the future of being a Warrior each day.”

Joiner replaces Gray Massey, who coached the East Central women the past five seasons and recently became the first women’s soccer coach at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Massey led the Lady Warriors to postseason play three straight seasons—2014 to 2016—and compiled a 47-26-7 record.

Joiner was a standout goalkeeper for Ocean Springs High School before taking his talents to Meridian Community College.

While at MCC, Joiner twice earned MACJC First Team All State and National Junior College Athletic Association All South Region 23 as a goalkeeper. He was an Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American in 2006.

Joiner said his first priority at East Central is to solidify the 2018 women’s soccer team.