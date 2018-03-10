Kemper Wildcats barely nip the Panthers 18-15

The Morton Panthers traveled to Kemper County this past Friday night to take on the 1-5 Wildcats in district play. The Panthers and the homestanding Wildcats were evenly matched coming into this game and the game remained close from the opening kick until the final horn. Kemper County narrowly defeated Morton 18-15 in a game that never saw the lead bigger than single digits.

Morton came into this game 1-5 while Kemper County entered 0-6. In the end Morton was without its offensive star, RB Von Jennings who was not available for the game, and even though Morton was in the game and had its opportunities to win the Panthers were just not the same without Jennings.

In Jennings absence, junior RB Matthew Brasfield stepped up and put on a performance of his own. Brasfield carried the ball 17 times for 128 yards and 1 TD. But it was not enough and Morton fell to 1-6.