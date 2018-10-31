Lake earns playoff berth with 38-8 win over Newton

The Lake Hornets traveled to Newton last Friday night for a district game that would decide which team won their way into the Mississippi 2A Football Playoffs as the Region 4 No. 4 seed. Lake’s playmakers put the team on their shoulders after a slow start by both teams. The Hornets would go on to dominate the Tigers in a 38-8 blowout to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Neither team could get anything going on offense in the first quarter and the opening quarter would come to an end with the score knotted at 0-0.

The Hornets rose to the occasion and got going in the second quarter. The visiting Hornets got rolling and went on to put up 23 unanswered points in the second.

Lake would continue the scoring and head into halftime with a commanding 23-0 lead.

When the teams returned to the field for the third quarter Lake added another score to bring the total to 29-0 as the quarter came to the end. In the last quarter of both teams 2018 regular season Lake outscored the homestanding Tigers 9-8 on their way to the 38-8 win.

Lake will travel to Blue Springs this Friday night to take on the No. 1 seeded East Union on their home field.