Morton falls 47-16 to Chiefs on the road

The Morton Panthers traveled the short trip to Pelahatchie last Friday night to take on the Chiefs (9-2). The Panthers gave a solid effort, but could not keep up with the home team as they fell 47-16.

The homestanding Chiefs took the lead less than two minutes into the game with a rushing touchdown and never relinquished the lead.

Morton scored on a Robert Jennings rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter to bring the score to 7-6, but that is as close as the Panthers would get as Pelahatchie added another first quarter score and never looked back.

Jennings was the offensive workhorse for the Panthers. He played quarterback and completed 8-of-18 passes for 145 yards and one score through the air. On the ground he rushed the ball 25 times for 125 yards and another touchdown.

Panther sophomore Joe Laster had Morton’s lone touchdown reception in the game, and added an interception on defense.

On defense Tyler Walton and Josh Lloyd led the way for the Panthers. Walton had 10 tackles (7 solo) and two fumble recoveries. Lloyd accounted for 8 solo tackles (9 total) and one fumble recovery.

With the loss the Panthers fall to 4-7 on the season and 2-2 in Region 5 district play. The loss in the season finale will now be put behind them as the Panthers prepare for the state Class 2A playoffs.

The Morton Panthers finished the year in third place in Region 5.

This Friday night Morton will travel to Camden to take on the Velma Jackson Falcons (6-4) in the first round of the 2A playoffs. The Falcons will be a tough challenge for the young Panthers and first year head coach Sean Gerald.

Velma Jackson started the year losing three straight games before going 6-1 over the final seven weeks of the season.

Kickoff between the Falcons and the Panthers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Velma Jackson.