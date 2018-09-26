Morton falls to Pelahatchie Chiefs

The Morton Panthers made the trip east down highway 80 into Rankin County to face the Pelahatchie Chiefs last Friday night. The Chiefs scored on offense and defense and Morton lost three fumbles on the way to Pelahatchie dominating the Panthers in a 42-14 loss. The loss drops Morton to 1-5 on the season.

The Morton offense was not able to get anything going all night long and was only able to gain 115 yards on offense. Even Panthers workhorse RB Von Jennings was not able to really get going although he was Morton’s only offense as he gained 85 yards on 18 carries and accounted for both Morton touchdowns.

The homestanding Chiefs were able to gain 389 yards of total offense and benefited from multiple Morton turnovers in route to scoring 42 on the visiting Panthers.

The Panthers look to rebound this Friday night as the travel north to Dekalb county to take on Kemper County in an all important district game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. this Friday night.

 

