Panthers fall to Newton County 43-7

The Morton Panthers have now lost two games in a row after winning their season opener, but head coach Sean Gerald and his team feels like they are progressing to where they want to be.

The Panthers hosted the Newton County Cougars last Friday night and even though the Panthers gave 100 percent effort throughout the game the team found itself on the wrong side of the 43-7 score at the end.

Gerald knew from the beginning that his team’s first big hurdle was to learn how to win consistently again. “As a team we are still not used to wining and expecting to win every time we step on the field. That takes time to learn, and for that attitude to take hold, but there is no quit in this team and they have given 100 percent effort throughout each game no matter what the score was.”

On offense MHS was led by sophomore tailback Robert Jennings who rushed 122 yards on 16 carries for an average of over 7.6 yards a rush. However, the Panthers were not able to sustain drives against a tough Cougar defense that was full of experienced upperclassman.

The Panthers’ James Johnson added 43 yards and MHS’s only touchdown on 14 carries in the game. As a team Morton rushed for a total of 191 yards on 31 carries while only attempting eight passes.

The Panther Defense was busy last Friday night, and was led by Jennings as well. From his middle linebacker position, he accounted for 7 tackles, two of those for a loss, in the game. Jarodrick York added an interception on the night, but in the end the Newton County offense was just too much.

“We may not have the results we are looking for yet, but we are making progress,” Gerald added. “With our continued hard work, effort and attitude I would never count us out.”

With the loss Morton falls to 1-2 on the season and will host another tough team in East Marion (1-2) this Friday night at Panther Field.

“This will be another tough game as East Marion is an established team with a lot of athletic playmakers, but I know our team will give 100 percent effort no matter who we are playing. There is no quit in this team,” Gerald said.

The game between the Eagles and Panthers will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. in Morton.