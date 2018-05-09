SC tames the NC Cougars 34-6

The Scott Central Rebels took their high-octane offense and stingy defense on the road to Decatur this week to face the Newton County Cougars. The Rebels grabbed the cougars by the tail from the begging and dragged them up-and-down the field until the final horn blew. When the dust settled and the Rebels had tamed the Cougars and left Newton County with a 3-0 record on the season after beating the home team 34-6.

Just as the Rebels did in the first two games of the 2018 season they used a ball-hawk defense and high-throttled running game to run right over the homestanding Cougars. All scoring in this contest happened in the first half as the game was well in-hand for the Rebels by the time the second half got underway and Rebels Coach Devine Cooper was giving his younger Rebels some playing time and his starters some well earned sideline time.

Scott Central kicked off to Newton Country to start the game but it only took the dominating Rebel defense a couple of minutes to force the Cougars to punt and give the ball over to their offense that was ready to attack. With nine minutes remaining in the opening quarter the Rebels Navonteque Strong took a hand off and ran until he crossed the goal line for the games first score. After a successful PAT the Rebels took a 7-0 lead. After another SC defensive stand the Rebel offense again found itself with the ball ready to strike, but this time Newton County had a different idea in mind. The Cougars senior Rod Evans stepped in front of a Scott Central pass for an interception and he was not done there. Evans saw open field and never looked back as he returned the INT 53 yards for a pick-6. The PAT failed and the Cougars pulled within 1 at a score of 7-6 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

As the first quarter winded down the Rebel defense returned the pick-6 favor to the homestanding Cougars when Treyon Wash, picked-off a Cougar pass and returned it 63 yards for a Rebel score and 14-6 lead. SC would also intercept the Newton County’s next pass and start a drive as the first quarter came to an end.

As the second quarter got underway the Rebels drive stalled and they punted the ball back to the Cougars for their first possession of the second quarter, but the second quarter would start just like the first quarter came to an end. The Cougar QB again threw the ball to the wrong team and found that the Rebels’ Vontae McDonald was willing to accept the interception and willing to take it back 22-yards to the endzone for the Rebels second pick-6 of the half. The score and PAT gave the Rebels a 21-6 lead with nine minutes to go in the first half.

Immediately after the second Rebel pick-6 of the night the Cougars would fumble the football and the SC ball-hawk defense would come away with the ball and give its offense excellent field position. The SC running did not waste any time as it found the endzone on a Hydee Barlow rushing TD to make the score 27-6 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

The Rebels would add one more score before the half to make the score 34-6 at the half.

When the second half started the SC coaches started working in younger players to give them playing time as the Rebels had the game in hand with their defense not allowing anything to get going by the Newton County offense. The Rebel defense caused 6 turnovers on the night with 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

While the defense was doing what they do best in taking the ball away from opponents the offense enjoyed a very efficient game and called off the dogs in the second half. The Rebels racked up 234 yards of total offensive which may not jump off the page, but when you consider that the defense gave the ball back in excellent field position on six occasions, and that the Rebels took the foot off the gas later in the second half.

The Rebels remain undefeated with the road win, and will look to stretch the winning streak to 4 when the Florence Eagles come to town this Friday night. Florence is 0-3 on the year, but has been in some close games that could have gone either way. The Rebels know that this Eagles team is a far tougher matchup than their season record indicates.

The kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Scott Central.