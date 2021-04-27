Below is a press release from the Mississippi Secretary of State:

Select polling places are now open for Municipal Party Primary Runoff Elections. Polls, where runoffs are being conducted, will close at 7 p.m., and any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Primary Runoff Elections are only conducted in those cities in which certain party candidates did not receive a majority of the votes cast in the Primary Elections held April 6, 2021. Voters should contact their Municipal Clerk’s Office or local election officials to determine if Primary Runoff Elections are being held in their city today.

As a reminder, crossover voting is not allowed in this election, meaning voters who cast a ballot in one political party’s Primary Election on April 6th cannot legally cast a ballot in a different political party’s Primary Runoff Election today (April 27th). However, voters who did not vote in the Primary Election are still eligible to vote in today’s runoff elections.

Municipal Primary Runoff Election Day Reminders

- Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by TODAY, Primary Runoff Election Day (April 27th) and received by Municipal Clerks Offices within five business days of Primary Runoff Election Day in order to count.

- Polling Place Location: Please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place.

- Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.

- Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

- Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

- Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

- COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

For more information about Municipal Primary Election Day, please contact your local Municipal Clerk’s Office

or call our Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.