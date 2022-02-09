Emmerich News, Mississippi's biggest news network reaching 25 counties, showed another month of tremendous growth, tripling the number of users over the same month prior year.

Emmerich News president Wyatt Emmerich said, "We have invested a lot of money creating feature-rich, local-based websites and they're resonating with readers. More and more people are coming to our websites every month.

"The growth is astounding. Our integration with social media, our email newsletters, our Associated Press and Mississippi Today integration, our political cartoons and comics, our local social media and, of course, by far the best local news coverage -- all these things are working and readers are voting with their clicks and eyeballs.

"We relentlessly work to get our lag rate under one second. Nobody likes to wait on a page load and nobody does on our websites. Plus we don't spy and track you or sell your information. It's working."

Emmerich News map