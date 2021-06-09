Sylvia Ann Gatewood, 75, passed away on May 24, 2021 at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS. She was born on February 3, 1946 to Lillie Mae Weems Gatewood and Dewey Gatewood. Graveside services were on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Homewood Methodist Cemetery in Forest, MS, under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Sylvia was a lifelong resident of Homewood, MS. Sylvia was a 1964 graduate of Forest High School and then began working for A&P Grocery in Forest, MS. Later she began working as a Postal Clerk for the U. S. Postal Service in Forest, MS where she retired. Sylvia loved farming and raising cattle on her father’s land.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Lillie Mae Gatewood. She is survived by one sister Rita Gatewood of Lake, MS; two brothers Joe Ferrell Gatewood, of Purvis, MS and Dr. Ronald Gatewood (Gina) of Laurel, MS; a niece Shelby Gatewood of Little Rock, AR and a nephew, Tyler Gatewood of Jackson, MS.

