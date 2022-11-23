Thanksgiving. The official day for giving thanks. Everyday, it seems to me, should be a day of thanksgiving for all of us who have survived the last couple of years.

There are, though, plenty of simple things for which we should really be more thankful. Things that we take for granted.

At this writing on Friday morning, due to an early Thanksgiving print deadline, I was thinking about, of all things, hot coffee.

I was thinking that I don’t think the hot coffee from the coffee maker in the mornings is as hot as coffee used to be. Then I was thinking about how my late grandfather, Herbie Hudson, would pour his coffee into a saucer and blow on it to cool it before slurping it down.

I don’t believe the coffee in the pot, on the counter, in the same spot the coffee was on the counter, in the pot, in 1972 when my grandfather was blowing on it and slurping it gets as hot as it did back then. Of course it is a different pot, but still a Mr. Coffee similar to the one in which he and my grandmother made their coffee, so it seems to me it should be just as hot, but I’m certain it is not. Definitely not blowing and slurping hot.

I think we need a new pot, and I’ll be thankful when the coffee is hot again. Just a little, simple thing, but one for which I plan to be thankful. Real soon!

I’m thankful the grass growing has finally slowed down, though I did do some grass mowing the other day and the yard did look much better when I finished. I’m thankful now that the mower has been parked for the season.

I hope!

I’m thankful that propane was on sale back in the summer when I filled up our 300 gallon tank, because after a few nights like last Thursday night it might need filling up again. That old house we live in — the same one where my grandfather was slurping coffee in 1972 — gets to be a bit drafty at times even though we’ve patched, and plugged, and roofed, and floored until we can’t patch, and plug, and roof, and floor anymore. I am very thankful, however, to own the house that my ancestors built, or built on to, or whatever they did. There are no records before my great-grandfather. I’m not thankful for that.

I say 1972, because my grandfather died in the spring of 1973 after an 18 wheeler plowed into the pickup truck he was a passenger in right here in Forest at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 80. I’m certainly not thankful for that, but I am so very thankful for the memories of him blowing and slurping for the first 12 years of my life. And also for the 23 years after his death that the good Lord allowed his wife, my grandmother, Delia Mae, to remain on this earth with us.

Back to the cold of last week, I’m thankful for remote ignition starters for cars and trucks, so I don’t have to leave that old house to crank my wife’s car for her, or my truck either. My Ranger doesn’t have a button on the key fob for that purpose but there is a phone app for that, and I have that app. I’m thankful for that app. Now if they could just create something similar for walking two really old Chihuahua’s at 5:50 in the morning I would be ever so thankful for that.

I’m thankful that we live on a little hill, and that it is a windy little hill, so all the leaves from all the trees just blow away and do not have to be raked. I hate to rake, to hoe, to dig with a shovel, basically any work that uses a long handled device, so I rank the rake-free yard way up high on my thankful list.

I wish I could say I’m thankful that the economy had made a turn for the better, but if it has it certainly wasn’t a 180 degree turn. Not even 90 or 45 degrees I do not believe. Soon, maybe soon. I would be most thankful for that 180 so that I could be thankful to be able to afford to retire to my little hill in a couple of years and watch the leaves blow by while slurping coffee on the front porch.

Among these little things, and others, small and not so small, I’m also thankful for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. For friends and family, for my almost 90-year-old dad, and especially for my dear wife of 41 plus years now, and my sweet little girl who will turn 30 in just over two months. Where has the time gone. I’m definitely not thankful at all for the speed at which the years fly by so freely, but on the other hand I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness that the two — then three in 1993 — of us have had all those years of fun and exciting adventures together.

So, thankful I am, and I hope you can find something, anything, for which you are thankful too. Even if it is just a cup of good, hot coffee ready to be slurped from a saucer.

Happy Thanksgiving!