Trust Him

Good Morning/Evening!

The humble shall see it and be glad, you will seek God, inquiring for and requiring Him, let your hearts revive and live! Psalm 69:32

If its hard to start your day right, try this prayer: “Lord I struggle in taking time to fellowship with You and read Your Word, I know that spending time with You is not a law, it is a privilege. It is something that benefits my life. I pray that the bondages, the lies of satan that keeps me out of my prayer closet and away from time with You, will be broken off me. Help me to see clearly that this is something I must do to live victoriously. I pray for the anointing that will draw me into Your presence and cause me to run after You. Because I know that what I choose to do with Your Word matters.” Listening to it isn't enough.

Our Sunday School lesson spoke on '”Hospitality.” It’s not ust enough to open your home to people, but you first have to open your heart to the Will of God for it to be a worthy Worship honoring the Lord.

We are in continued and unified prayer for all the sick and shut-ins in and around our communities. And for all those affected by the snow storm of February. Our prayer request names: May Hunt and family; Percy Shepard; Helen Adkins; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Thomas Holmes; Joe Townsend; Jack Brantley; Gracie Williams; JoAnn Graffenread; Innette Bradford; Catherine Shepard; Nancy Hughes; Rudi Burks; Dororthy Tullos; Sandra Odom; Bobby Joe Harrison; Hosea Hughes; John L. Evans; Verbie Lyles; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Jones; McClendon; Anderson; Lyles-Luckett; Norman; Mitchell; Whittington-Mann; Amos-Shepard families in their time of sorrow.

“Though we are incomplete, God loves us completely. Though we are imperfect, He loves us perfectly. Though we may feel lost and without compass. God’s love encompasses us completely. He loves everyone of us, those who are flawed, rejected, awkward, sorrowful, or broken.”

So remember no matter where you are in life, what season of change surrounds you, God is always in the water with you, holding back the sea; and in the fire standing next to you; trust Him with your all.