Above all, show sincere love to each other, because love brings about the forgiveness of many sins. 1 Peter 4:8

Love is the greatest of all commandments, and it does not come easy, but it is necessary. The Lord will not force us to love, because He freely chose to love us with all our sins and give us a way to freedom from sins. So now we have to choose to love everyone, even our enemies; if we make that choice freely and work at it, we are more likely to succeed at it and our lives will be more fulfilling. First things first, we must love God and accept His love in order to know how to show love. I can say I love you a million times, but if I never show it, it’s only words. So put some effort behind your words.

Our prayer is for all of our neighbors near and far to feel the power of healing from our heavenly Father in whatever situation they may be walking in.

Helen Adkins, Hosea Hughes, Rev. Larry Weathers, Rev. Allen Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Percy Shepard, Rudi Burks, Gracie Williams, Sandra Odom, Dorothy Tullos, Bobby Joe Harrison, Floyd Sharp, Quentin Odom, Joe Townsend, Jack Brantley, JoAnn Graffenread, Innette Bradford, Thomas Holmes, Nancy Hughes, John L. Evans, Curtis Derricks, May Hunt and family and all their caregivers.

We send up prayers of comfort and peace to the McClendon; Pace; Young/Roberts; Haralson/ Smith; Parrott; and Payton families in their time of grief.

When it seems that nobody cares, especially in this pandemic; just remember that God is always with you and working in your behalf to make things better. And when we can’t be physically with you, our prayers are intertwining with your hearts with our love.

Hey y’all, don’t forget Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend!