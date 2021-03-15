Enjoy Spring Break

Good Morning/Evening!

When you feel weary and helpless, what keeps you going? When life feels extra hard, remember this word of hope from God. “As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you, in Jerusalem you will be comforted.” Isaiah 66:13 CEB

Let’s be reminded that everything we have, big or small, is useless unless God gives us breath to enjoy it. At night when we are sleeping peacefully, we don’t know if we are breathing, but if something interrupts that airway we start to fight for that next breath! So when we awake each morning with a yawn and new breath, stop and thank God for the breath of life to walk into the mercies before you.

Our Sunday School lesson was about Joshua and the walls of Jericho; and making wise choices. How many times have we made choices that seemed correct, only to realize it was the wrong one? The Lord commanded a march of obedience for a total of seven days, seven meaning perfection and complete, this was in order for them to see the wall fall flat and they could walk into the victory God had already given them. So it is for us right now, when the Holy Spirit says do this or that, we are to move without hesitation or questions! That simple movement of walking can lead to unexpected success in our lives. There is no dis-

appointment in obedience to God. When we step out in obedience, the power of the Holy Spirit overpowers the lies of the enemy and God does amazing things.

We are in continued prayer for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere: Helen Adkins, Hosea Hughes, Katrina Robinson, Thomas Holmes, Rev. Allen Henderson, Rev. Larry Weathers, Joe Townsend, Percy Shepard, Nancy Hughes, John L.Evans, Bobby Joe Harrison, JoAnn Graffenread, Floyd Sharp, Quentin Odom, Jack Brantley, Joey Hunt, Catherine Shepard, Sandra Odom, Rudi Burks, Dorothy Tullos, Verbie Lyles, and all their caregivers.

Prayers for the families going through the heartache of loss: Pace; Young/Roberts; Parrott; Lyles /Brown; and Payton.

Loving Savior, thank You that You are always present in the storms.