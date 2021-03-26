Prayer Time

Good Morning/Evening!

Rejoice ever more. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. 1 Thess. 5: 16-18

When you think of “prayer” what comes to mind first? Maybe, when I get to church at Altar call; but let’s step out of tradition and say you are at the grocery store when you are asked to pray for a person, and if it’s agreeable to them you pray right then and there for/with them on the spot while God is on both of your minds. That may be the time that an answer will come through instantly for that person’s situation. You don’t have to wait for an opportune time to go into prayer, the time will find you!

There are times when we may not see the answer to a prayer for a minute but then there are those times when you can feel the Holy Spirit moving while you are still praying and wow what a glorious feeling! The verse “Pray without ceasing” is not complicated. I find myself praying all through the day, because I know God can hear me wherever I am and no matter how short the prayer. It doesn't always have to be a long repetitive prayer, as long as it is from the heart and sincere. That is the great God I serve, He knows the exact time for each answer no matter how small the request. So don’t hesitate to talk with God about whatever are your concerns; that’s what prayer is “a conversation” with a friend you can tell anything to and not worry about Him telling anyone (Jesus), the best friend you can have!!

We are continuing to pray for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere: Thomas Holmes; Rev. A. Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Percy Shepard; Dorothy Tullos; Nancy Hughes; Joe Townsend; Jack Brantley; Rev. Larry Weathers; Bobby Joe Harrison; Floyd Sharp; Quinton Odom; Arden Derricks; Rudi Burks; JoAnn Graffenread; Hosea Hughes; Innette Bradford; Verbie Lyles; Keisha Odom’s daughter; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families in sorrow: Lyles-Brown; Weathers; Flournoy; Taylor-Horton; and those families in Atlanta.

Lord we ask for peace and love from one end of the earth to the other, that our hearts become with a caring spirit that we stop and think before we hurt each other in any way. Pierce the stony hearts and soften them and fill with an overwhelming urgency to come together in unity...that no matter what the future holds, we can shout for joy because You are with us. Nothing compares to You and no weapon can stand against You. In all things we are more than a conqueror through You!

This Sunday, March 28, is Palm Sunday, also called Passion Sunday; the first day of Holy Week and the last Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Palm Sunday is both a happy and sad day. Christians are happy singing praises to Jesus, but sad because they know Jesus died less than a week after His arrival in Jerusalem.