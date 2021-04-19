Band Together

Good Morning/Evening!

Kind words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healthy for the body. Proverbs 16:24 NLT

You may not believe that scripture, but I can attest to it as being 100% true. I cannot count the times that harshly spoken words have felt bitter to my spirit and made my body ache with disappointment. People will take pleasure in cutting your spirit down in crowds to make you feel small! But because you know that you belong to God and He didn’t make worthless things/beings, you rise to the challenge and take every opposition as an opportunity to shine through their thrown shade. I thank God that I am walking in my relationship with Him and am buffeted against the darts of the devil. You never really know how much you have grown spiritually until you face difficulties with grace!

I hope and pray that out of all the trials and killings going on that the Believers and true followers of Christ band together in prayer for our fellow neighbors and especially our children. I am just concerned that we are not doing enough to reach them. It really does take a village/community to care for our young, old and widows. Let’s open our hearts and ears to hear the voice of the Lord calling us into a ministry, no matter how small it may seem. Do your best.

We are in prayer for all sick and shut-ins everywhere, and their caregivers.

Mae & Robert Kimble; Rev. Allan Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Rudi Burks; Percy Shepard; Joey Hunt; Bobbie Joe Harrison; Sandra Odom; Gail Johnson; Emma Jones; Rev. James Clark; Judy Ledford; Michael Reed; Nelson Stone-King; Cathia Coleman; Camelia Kincaid; Floyd Sharp; Nancy Hughes; Quentin Odom; Fannie Bradford; JoAnn Graffenread; and others that I don’t have names, but God knows who you are and He cares.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families in bereavement: Odom-Pinkston; Bobbitt-Burks; and Mitchell families.

With all the proms going on , I hope everyone is safe and having a great time making memories for a lifetime. The pictures I have seen so far, all of you look beautiful and handsome!