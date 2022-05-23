Identity Theft

Good Morning/Evening!

“But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Matthew 16:15

With so much identity theft happening nowadays, it confuses a lot of people in business. Some never check to make sure, or some never look at signatures or recognize faces they deal with frequently. Let’s look at ourselves, when we leave home for church and then leave church worship back into the public, are we the same person that started out? Once we’ve opened the gift of grace and mercy from Jesus, and became freed from the slavery of sin there should be an obvious change in us. And if we are committed to the choice to follow God, there is a joy and love filled vibe that emits from you. Your speech, your demeanor and actions will identify you as a true believer and member of the family of Christ. Be steadfast and diligent in your spiritual relationship and never allow Satan to steal your identity.

Prayer is the place where burdens change shoulders. So here go in prayer for all the sick and shut-ins and the grieving families near and far, placing the heaviness onto the shoulders of God.

Prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; James Johnson; Devon 'DJ ' King; Marlene Patrick; Pearl King; May Hunt; Larry Brantley; Helen Adkins; Mae Derricks; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Billy Nichols; Burnestine Spivey; Annie Eva Lee; Matthew McDaniels; Thelma Keyes; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Joann Graffenread; Verbie Lyles and all their caregivers.

Peace and comfort for the Shepard-Harris; Wilson-Parker; Evans; Nichols families.

We are still sending congratulations to all the seniors graduating, and the college graduates, and our babies from headstart, preschool, and kindergarten. So very proud of you all, keep reaching for your goals.