Look to Jesus

Good Morning/Evening!

“To Him who loves us and has freed us from our sins by His blood, and has made us to be a kingdom and priests to serve His God and Father — to him be glory forever and ever! Amen.” (Revelation 1:5-6)

I was just thinking of statements often spoken in churches. “Be careful who you ask to pray for you” and “they may not be able to get a prayer through.” If we are all given the invitation to a relationship with God, doesn’t that mean we can pray and expect an answer of His Will and timing if we are sincere? Do you ever think that a person whom you consider a sinner will sincerely pray to God out of love for someone, because they feel nobody else’s can help the pain their loved one is in but God? These are just random thoughts of our relationship with the Father; maybe we’re being too judgemental at times. But listen doesn’t it say in the Bible that if we pray amiss (doubting) that we’re defeating the purpose (paraphrasing)?

I hope you all had a wonderful and safe Memorial Day weekend. The weather was nice and I’m sure your food was great as was mine. Enjoyed spending loving time with family and a few friends.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to share in a Homegoing Celebration of Life for “Uncle Johnny” John Lee Evans. Rev. Timothy Croft gave a heartfelt eulogy. Uncle Johnny will be missed by many, I’ll miss those sweet kisses on the jaw everytime we saw each other. Keep the family lifted in prayer and encouragement.

Also keep in prayer of comfort and peace the families of Mother Julia Mae Wilson, and Mrs. Alice Graffenread in their hour of grief.

Our prayer request names are: May Hunt; Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Larry Brantley; Helen Adkins; Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; Marlene Patrick; Pearl King; Devon “DJ” King; Thelma Keyes; Annie Eva Lee; Dessie Evans; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Emma Jones; Bonita Hamilton; Mae Derricks; Lueverne Bobbitt; Bill Bradford and all their caregivers.

Looking to Jesus can give us courage to face the challenges in our lives.