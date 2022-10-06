Compassion is Love

Good Morning /Evening!

“And Jesus answering, said unto them, They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” Luke 5:31-32

Sunday morning Pastor Henderson'’s sermon came from Isaiah 61:10; subject: “The Garment of Salvation!” It is the deliverance from the power and effects of sin, danger, or difficulty by God’s intervention. Meaning He saw the good in us through our sinful nature and chose to rescue us and use us for His glory. Nobody else may see the worthiness in us and decide to kick us aside like yesterday’s newspaper, “But God,” the Creator of us can repair, rebuild and clean us up to become new. So when you’re ever feeling as if you are of no use to anyone or anything just remember you belong to God and He loves you. Salvation is a gift from God and it is available to all who receive it. The gift that keeps on giving. It is receiving a new life!

We are continually praying for a healing wrapped in love for our world, and especially in our individual communities, the respect for each other has all but disappeared as hearts seem to have become hardened by evil. Our personal prayer request names are: Catherine Shepard: Joey Hunt: Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; Annie Eva Lee; Thelma Keyes; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Devon King; Marlene Patrick; Pearl King; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Billy Nichols; Benita Jones-Hamilton; Bill Bradford; Joe Patrick; Dessie Evans; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and understanding for the families going through grief: Graffenread; Bobbitt, and those I'm not aware of.

Compassion is love in action.