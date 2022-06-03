Check on the elderly

Good Morning /Evening!

Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy loving kindness; accorded unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Psalm 51:1, 10.

I hope all of the dads had a wonderful Father's Day on Sunday. They are unique, each in their own way!!

Sunday morning worship service was inspiring. Pastor Henderson’s message came from Proverbs 23:26; subject: “Be A ‘Donor,’ and Give Your Heart to God.”

We shouldn’t have such a hard time deciding to surrender our all to the One Who gave us everything so freely. A lot of us will donate blood easily by getting stuck with needles and they hurt (me), but feel we have to give up too much to surrender to the Father. When in fact you are gaining so much more by connecting and developing a lifelong relationship with God. Our pain without God has no purpose, but with God it is purpose filled with love and growth spiritually. Hold tightly to what is eternal and loosely to what is temporary.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins near and far. And our wayward young people who are being decieved by the enemy.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Emma Jones; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; Dorothy Tullos; Thelma Keyes; Annie Eva Lee; Mittie Evans; Bill Bradford; Devon King; Helen Adkins; Marlene Patrick; Bonita Hamilton; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; and all their caregivers.

Prayers for families in bereavement at this time. The Patrick; Hayes; Anderson-Jones; Croom; Williamson-Wright families.

Depending on God isn’t weakness; it’s acknowledging His strength. He has placed earthly servants around you to physically support you, allow them!!

I hope everyone has a safe and comfortable week in this heat. Check on our elderly!