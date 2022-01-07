The Sparrow

Good Morning/Evening!

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.” John1:14

God understands the struggles we face. I am so thankful that He does and He gives us comfort and strength to go through the obstacles to get to the calmer, peaceful side of the situation. Our days are often filled with obligations and duties of service to keep us so involved that we barely think of our personal problems and that’s great, because while we’re making sure others are good, God is working out ours! And that’s how it is, we are to be His hands and feet here on earth because we love Him and put His love for us into action.

On Sunday we, the New Beginnings M. B. Church family worshipped with Hillsboro Baptist Church. Our Sis. Lorean Anderson rendered song service before the sermon and it ushered in the spirit to be receptive to the Word. The sermon was delivered by Bro. Kenny Lang from Matthew 10: 29; subject: “A Penny For Your Thoughts!” In that scripture it talks about the sparrow; learned that the sparrow is a thief, and a murderer, despised among birds. Yet Jesus still watches over him. What does that mean for us? Well it means that Jesus loves us in spite of ourselves. Don’t ever think that God will not love you/us because we fail sometimes, because He knows we’ll fail but He gives us love to keep trying.

It was an inspirational message, and at the beginning Bro. Lang gave everyone a penny!!

We are in continued intercessory prayers for our brothers and sisters and young people near and far.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Dorothy Tullos; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; Mittie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Thelma Keyes; Annie Eva Lee; Helen Adkins; Marlene Patrick; Joe Patrick; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Devon King; Bonita Hamilton; Geraldine Hawkins and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Wash-Patrick; Gales-Ward; Harris-Armon; and Green families.

You may feel alone right now, but you are not, your Heavenly Father is always near, He cares.

I love you all and hope you have a wonderful week.