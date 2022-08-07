A shout of praise

Good Morning/Evening!

I woke this morning, thinking of service to others, and then I read my Bible verses for the day and guess what, it was teaching on “being set free to humbly serve others!” Our God is an awesome God. He knows what we need to understand before we can ever try to figure it out. I love doing things for others, whether it’s a need or just to show love. But this morning the question arose in my thoughts of my reasons for doing it, and He knew and answered before I could even ask. That is reassuring that God knows our hearts and when there are no words to express our feelings, the Holy Spirit intercede sand relays the message. That is a reason to give a shout of praise. So I serve others because it pleases God and fills my heart with joy!

We are sending prayers up for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere, and for the ones going through Covid this time around.

Our hearts are filled with compassion and prayers for the families in bereavement. The Gore/Brooks; Gordon/Harris; and Odom/Stewart families.

Look to Jesus, when you feel overwhelmed. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. He gives us new strength every day.

Hope everyone had a safe and happy 4th of July weekend.