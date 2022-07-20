Pray For Families

Good Morning/Evening!

“For the vision is yet for the appointed time; it hastens toward the goal and it will not fail. Though it tarries, wait for it; for it will certainly come, it will not delay.” Habakkuk 2:22

This scripture hit home for me this past week, and I had a very real understanding Revelation from God. I had a properly scheduled appointment for last week and things were all go, until they weren’t. God said wait, and disappointment came into my life for a moment, until the Holy Spirit spoke and said “not time.” What I couldn’t see, was revealed a couple of days later and everything fell into place. There were other things ahead that would require our family’s unified love. He is awesome, and I am grateful. So when your plans seem to fall flat, don’t fret but trust God’s timing.

On Sunday morning Pastor Henderson preached from Acts 16:17. Subject, “The way to Salvation.”

On July 10th a beautiful surprise birthday party was given to Ms. Louise Moore by her children; Lorenzo, Kristy, and Shawn. The decorations colors were red and black, her favorite colors. Rev. Walter Patrick and Rev. Christopher Thompson gave special prayers and memories. There was beautiful musical selections from Rev. Patrick’s choir, and from Ms. Shirley Thames (Give me my flowers while I yet live). Mother Lucille Patrick was the oldest in attendance, what a blessing. The food was delicious and everyone had a wonderful time.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our requested prayer names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Dorothy Tullos; Wayne Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Thelma Keyes; Annie Eva Lee; Helen Adkins; Mittie Evans; Mosie Wash; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Emma Jones; Shirley Lewis; Rev.Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. James Clark; Aiden Kincaid; Earlene Williams; and all their caregivers.

Uniting in prayer for the families in sorrow, Odom/Stewart; Turner; Reed; Parker/Wilson; Parker/Flannagan; and Patrick.

Lord we also pray for the families of loved ones missing, that they are comforted.