Welcome August!

Good Morning/Evening!

We welcome August in with grateful hearts and filled with great expectations.

Devotional thought: What do you value most in your life? Before you answer, can you commit to doing something that feels uncomfortable? Hopefully, you said yes. But will you commit to giving the “right” answer? It’s easy to answer a question by saying what we think people want to hear. But easy answers don’t make us become better. Let’s get better by asking ourselves a few

personal questions and be honest to ourselves, no one can see your answers. What do you spend the most time doing? What do you spend most time thinking about? When you’re about to fall asleep at night, what’s running through your mind? If you came home and found someone had robbed your house, what’s the first thing you’d check to see was missing? Most of us want God to do immeasurably more through us than we could on our own. But from your answers, are you leaving room for Him? Sometimes we can get so caught up in material things and too busy that we don’t give space to God for Him to do His Will through us. Let’s get our values in order and make room for God, put Him first and above all else and watch Him do more in us and through Us!

Our Sunday worship service from Sunday School to benediction was moving and heart and eye opening in so many ways. Pastor Henderson’s message came from Genesis 1:1 & 2:1; subject: “The Existence of God.” Minister McKee offered up Altar prayer. We were blessed by his presence and spirit.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Michael Hunt; Mae Derricks; Dorothy Tullos; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Wayne Evans; Trina Coleman; Wanda Bivens; Ada Hall-Owens; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Marquita Patrick; Mary Lois Clark; Mosie Wash; and all their caregivers.

We’re in prayer for all those who are grieving right now. The Calhoun/Miley; Ward/Walker; Canady; Childs; and the family of West Lee Johnson.

Keep Kentucky, Missouri and California in our prayers.

Ms. Nancy Viverette celebrated her 88th birthday with neighbors and friends. Her room was decorated with beautiful flowers. What a blessing to receive such love. Wishing her many years of happiness to come!

Sending a very Happy Birthday wish to my niece “Stassi” this week on the 5th! And to my baby Cayceonna Williams, she turned 3 on August 2nd!