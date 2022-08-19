Soar to Greatness

Good Morning/Evening!

I hope everyone had a great weekend and found time to be thankful for the love of a faithful God. So often we take things for granted, as if it’s guaranteed to go our way. But let me say from experience your plans are not written in stone and if the are they will be broken, just look back at the first tablets of the 10 commandments! But thanks be to God, He is a forgiving and loving Father, and only wants the best for His children. So we have to be chastised at times to stay on the right path.

Our children are back in school, and many of our college students moved in yesterday, some starting a new journey and others continuing theirs. My prayer is that we have instilled all the nurturing and correct examples to carry them through the tough changes ahead. And that they are covered under the protection of Jesus. I also pray for for the parents as they watch their babies fly from the nest, trust they will soar to greatness!

Sunday morning worship service was inspiring. Pastor Henderson’s message came from Matthew 17:1-3; subject, “A Divine Experience from the Mountain Top.” Mother May Hunt had her brother and grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins in attendance at church. They were in town to celebrate her birthday, which was Sunday. She was a very happy woman.

That evening we attended the Installation service of Pastor Angelo Riley at Lone Pilgrim M.B. Church. Pastor Rochelle Wright delivered the sermon from Isaiah 43:18-19; subject-”Positioned for Transition.” Congratulations to Pastor Riley and Lone Pilgrim!

Prayers for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our community prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Dorothy Tullos; Wayne Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; Mittie Evans; Francine Nicks; Keshawn Williams; and their caregivers.

We pray for comfort and strength in the hearts of families grieving the loss of loved ones: Hughes; Ryder; Pace; and Temple families.

Words for thought:

Six little stories with lots of meanings:

1) Once all villagers decided to pray for rain. On the day of prayer, all the people gathered, but only one boy came with an umbrella. That’s Faith.

2) When you throw babies in the air, they laugh because they know you will catch them. That’s Trust.

3) Every night we go to bed without any assurance of being alive the next morning, but still we set an alarm to wake up. That’s Hope.

4) We plan big things for tomorrow in spite of zero knowledge of the future. That’s Confidence.

5) We see the world suffering, but still we get married and have children. That’s Love.

6) On an old man’s shirt was written a sentence, “I am not 80 years old; I am sweet 16 with 64 years of experience.” That’s Attitude.

Have a happy week and live your life with the Faith, Trust, Hope, Confidence, Love, and Attitude as you follow the Father’s example.

Happy Birthday to Marietta Spivey and Kyson Williams (22)!