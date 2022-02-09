Give Help

Good Morning/Evening!

“The righteous considers the cause of the poor.” Proverbs 29:7

It is no secret that Jesus cares greatly for those who struggle. In Matthew 25, He suggests that as followers of Christ we should show a readiness for the Lord’s return by helping the hungry to get food, give drink to the thirsty, housing to the homeless. Whatever the need, if our God has provided us an increase in provisions or knowledge we are to be His hands and feet here on earth, by showing the love placed in our hearts. Don’t just sit back and see a problem, knowing the solution but refuse to act upon it for fear of losing favor with another, you should be more concerned about losing the anointing favor of God! Open your heart to God to learn compassion, and open your hand/mouth to give help.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our community prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; Shirley Mcclendon; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Mae Derricks; Dorothy Tullos; Wayne Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; Vickie Rasco; Rev. Allen Henderson; Joe Patrick; Sammie Lee Patrick; Verbie Lyles; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for those grieving right now: the Pierce family; the Evans-Holifield family and the Walton family.

This is the week ending August but we still have some birthdays to finish it out....and start September: Emma Williams, Rico Mazique (30); Glenda Franklin-Hodges (1); Adrianna Derricks, Irma Roberts-Peterson, Donyall Bridges (3); Trena Coleman (2); Marquita Williams, Mary Walker-Bobbitt, (4); Shakira Young(6); Jacqueline Lacy(7).

We wish all of you a very Happy Birthday on your day and sending lots of love your way!!