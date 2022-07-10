Love, Peace, and Joy

Good Morning/Evening !

“God is good everytime” not just when you think you need Him to be!

I have come to realize that His timing to place you in a vulnerable stage of life is a growing experience for us. I am down for right now, but I feel better than I have in a long time physically. He placed people around me to assure my recovery and to encourage me on this journey. I have met some beautiful people from Jackson back to Forest and “wouldn’t take nothing for my journey right now!” To be continued........

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins (myself included) everywhere both near and far. Special lifting for the victims of hurricane Ian.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Strickland, Stiles, McBride/Odom, Lofton; Smith, Thomas, and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Sylvarena, MS Families.

You’re invited to the 11th Year Anniversary of the Anointed Voices this Sunday, October 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM. at Union Grove M. B. Church on Ephesus Rd. Bro. Chris Wash is spearheading. Host is Bro. Brady C. Smith. Their colors are black. Come out and show them love.

On the 16th of October you are invited to our Family and Friends Day Celebration at New Beginnings M. B. Church at 3:00P.M. at 772 Old Jackson Rd. Forest, MS. Special guest will be the Sensational Voices of Utica, MS. Sis. Lorean Anderson is chairperson. Rev. Allen Henderson is Pastor. We welcome you to come fellowship with as we lift up praises to God.

My prayer for all of you this week is that your cup overflow with love, peace and joy!!!