My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. John 10:27-28

Life is full of unknown circumstances that we cannot prepare for mentally or physically. From day to day our words or actions (innocent as they may be), can often offend or cause slight conflict in certain situations. We can only, through God’s love do our best and hope it is received the way we intended. There are so many curves, detours, and pot holes on our road of life. The most preparation we can do is to surrender to God’s leading and act obediently to His commands. Even at our best effort, we will fail by making wrong choices filled with good intentions. But thanks be to God’s grace and mercy, we get another chance! God is personal, He is purposeful, powerful and His grace is plentiful. Let’s build our life upon His love, it is a firm foundation that will withstand the test of trials.

We are in continued interces-

sory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere, and our country, counties and communities.

Prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Sammie Lee Patrick; Verbie Lyles; Thelma Keyes; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Jimmy Butler; Helen Love; Rev. Larry Weathers; Trena Coleman; Elaine Hughes; and their caregivers.

Prayers of peace and comfort for the grieving families: Jones (Travis); Amos/Derricks; Jones(Lorene); and others I don't know. But God knows and He is everywhere.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Scott Central Rebel football team on their victory last Thursday night.

Carry the momentum over to this Friday night!

Congratulations to all surrounding schools on their victories also!

Everyone stay safe and prepare to set your clocks back this weekend!!!