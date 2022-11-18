Thankful

Good Morning/Evening!

Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise; be thankful unto Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; Psalms 100:4-5a.

As we have entered into what we call the season of Thanksgiving, let us think of all we have to be thankful for from earlier this year. I know we have a day set aside to gather family and friends together for a harvest feast of good food and give thanks for being in fellowship again, watching parades and football. But for me this year, it will be a culmination of many thankful events that has occurred in my life. You see, I have been on a medical journey since September and my God has been there in every phase. He placed me in the care of some of the most dedicated, compassionate doctors, surgeons, and nurses, from Jackson all the way back to Forest. I am thankful they treated me as a person not just a patient to deal with. I know God predestined them to be on call when I arrived to their station. The medical staff support was great; but let me tell you about my family. He blessed me with family that never gave me cause to wonder “if” about anything. Our love for each other always comes through without hesitation. Another Thankful Moment!

Don’t ever overlook the Thanksgiving moments in your life by looking and planning ahead to Thanksgiving Day! I was able to drive myself to church Sunday-Thankful.

Pastor Henderson’s message came from Revelations 3:20; subject-”Be Sure to Let Jesus In!” When you hear the knock of Jesus from the word of God and you feel the urge to turn and open the door of your heart, don’t allow distractions to dull your hearing and keep you from receiving the peace, love, and joy waiting to fill your heart.

We are in continued intercessory prayers for all the sick and shut-ins, the hurting, the lonely and discouraged people everywhere.

Requested prayer names: Thelma Keyes; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Sammie Lee Patrick; Emma Wash; Emma Jones; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Sandra Odom; Margie Haralson; Ledora Benton; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Ms. Faye Smith; and all their caregivers.

Prayers for all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one. We don’t know what tomorrow holds but rest assured that God holds tomorrow and will guide you through!

Congratulations to Scott Central Rebel football team, and all teams moving forward.