Thank You God!

Good Morning/Evening!

God, thank You for the day, new mercies, new visions, a new month, and another chance to get it together and give You the glory! Thank You for family and friends near and far. Sending my love to all of you reading this. Bless each of them according to Your Will in their lives, Amen!

Sunday was the the first Sunday of the Advent. The period of preparation for the celebration of the earthly birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas and the anticipation for the second coming of Christ. There are four weeks of advent, with the lighting of four candles each week, meaning Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. As we prepare our hearts for the celebration of His birth, let’s reflect on all God has done and be excited about all He is going to do.

We are in continued intercessory prayer for our country and all the sick and shut-ins everywhere, especially for our young people and their parents.

Requested prayer names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Thelma Keyes; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Joann Graffenread; Trena Coleman; Rev. Allen Henderson and all their caregivers.

We’re sending love and condolences to the grieving families: Myers; Viverette; Ramsey-Gammage. Keep them lifted in comforting prayers and thoughts.

FYI: The Deacons and members of Antioch Baptist Church in Lake invite you and your church family to the Installation Service of their newly elected Pastor, Rev. Joe Thompson of Newton, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Rev. Gary Moore & Greater New Corinth Baptist Church of Newton will be in charge.

Congratulations to Scott Central Rebel football team on their South State Championship win Friday night. And to all neighboring football teams on their success, Raleigh, and Bay Springs! Meet them at “Rock” on Friday and Saturday.