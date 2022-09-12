Congrats Rebels!

Good Morning/Evening!

Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift! 2 Corinthians 9:15

Each year it seems that Christ’s birth is acknowledged less and less during the Christmas season. I see decorations going up before the Thanksgiving turkey is gone. Let’s not detach Jesus from Christmas, because He is the true meaning of the season. We have a magnificent opportunity to spread the good news of His birth.

Christmas is a birthday celebration, honoring Jesus. God’s son took on human flesh and “made his dwelling among us.” (John 1:14)

Jesus came for our sake. He was born to die on a cross for our sins, and He was resurrected to give us forgiveness and eternal life (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).

We can urge people to respond to Jesus with faith, accepting His offer of salvation (John 1:12;3:16).

It’s great to show kindness, and extra caring about others,but let’s tell the real meaning of Christmas, tell them that because of the miraculous gift of Jesus you are able to show this great love. And let’s pray that many, from us being an example not an exception will seek Jesus and find Him this season.

On Sunday, Pastor Henderson’s message was “Understanding Our Mission!” Coming from John 20:21; one take away is “to tell the world about Jesus!” Don’t allow your doubts overcome your faith that you can do what God wants you to do!

We are praying for our young people each day, and our leadership of country, state, county, and communities, and especially our church leaders.

Prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Thelma Keyes; Dessie Evans; Bobby Joe Harrison; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Kathy and Terry Moncrief; and all their caregivers.

Praying for the grieving families everywhere. Cast all your cares on God, He is always there for you!

Congratulations to Scott Central Rebel Football team on their back-to-back Championship Wins! And to the young Rebels on there wins.