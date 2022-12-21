Happy Birthday Jesus

Good Morning/Evening!

“And all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” Luke 2:18-19

First be thoughtful about Christ’s birth...then be thankful!

This year is a year that I see we have so much to be thankful for. The situations that Jesus has walked us through, when we couldn’t see where to step next, and the courage to move when we were stuck in place wondering what to do. God was/is standing near with an outstretched hand to help, we just had to exercise our faith and watch it work. When people or you say “I can’t” God says you can..nothing is impossible for God!!!

Christmas is four days away as this paper goes out. And I there is still last minute shopping happening, but right now my heart is excited about being here that morning to feel the wonder of the Birth/Birthday of Jesus; Who came to Save us all....so let’s celebrate Him before we open the second gift, because Jesus is the first and best gift of all..and He continues to give everyday! Merry Christmas to all of you!

We are in prayer for our sick and shut-ins everywhere in this season and pray that family members or friends will help bring extra joy to their hearts this week. Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Joann Graffenread; Catherine Shepard; May Hunt; Joey Hunt; Mae Derricks; Sammie Lee Patrick; Verbie Lyles; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Burnestine Spivey; Jimmy Butler; Sandra Odom; Margie Haralson; Darlene Patrick; Tanya Loper; Merlene Patrick and all their caregivers.

Prayers for peace and comfort for the grieving families: Wash/Smith; Williams; and the family of Pastor Percy Pollard and his church family Jerusalem Baptist Church.

It takes a lot of courage to live life as a griever. To face the world each day with a smile when you actually are crying on the inside. To have a conversation with someone, while really wanting to be left alone. To have to face the future, while wishing you could go back to the yesterdays. It takes a lot of courage to reach deep within yourself and say “I will do my best to survive another day.” And guess what, you do! Because you are stronger than you ever imagined. And in your weaknesses God is your strength. These are not just written words, I am a witness to it, I have survived losses and I am still standing.

There are a lot of birthdays in this Christmas week: Rev. Marcus Mann, Patricia Massey, and a very dear lady to me...Mother Ella Odom! I wish you all a very happy Happy Birthday!!!

Without Jesus there would be no Christmas...Happy Birthday Jesus!