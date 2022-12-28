The gift that keeps on giving

Good Morning/Evening!

Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. (Luke 2:19)

It’s the week after we have Celebrated the birthday of Jesus, and I hope we haven’t put Him aside as we have done with some of the gifts we received. The gift of Jesus is the one that keeps on giving but we have to be willing to act obediently to receive what He has for us.

On Sunday, there were a lot of decisions not to assemble in designated places of worship, and that's your choice. Myself and others chose to attend service at Antioch Baptist Church in Lake, Ms., where Rev. Joe Thompson is Pastor. His sermon came from Luke 2:12; subject- 'Little Things In The Christmas Story'! Taught of how so many little insignificant places and people God used to accomplish such a spectacular miraculous Birth that would offer salvation to the people. We may feel small and unimportant, but to God we are His greatest creation and He wants to use us in furthering of the gospel to others. He doesn't desire that any should be lost, so let's be about our Father's business and tell of His wondrous love..

We are in prayer for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Our community prayer request names are: Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Catherine Shepard; Dessie Evans; Helen Love; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Bobby Joe Harrison; Marquita Williams; Sandra Odom; Margie Haralson; John Lacy; Toya Watts; Trena Coleman; Ola Mae Jones; and all their caregivers.

Prayers for peace and comfort to all families in the valley of grief:

Pollard; Moore; Gammage; Beamon; Hardy/Pinkston/Patrick families.

Grace be unto you, and peace, from the Lord Jesus Christ. (Philippians 1:2)

A new year is about to be here and there will be more celebrations. My hope and prayer is that we are blessed to see 2023 and go into it with more love and compassion for each other, and forgiveness to break through the toughened hearts. And most of all we accept Jesus Christ as our Savior and live accordingly...

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!