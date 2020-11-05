Demonstrate your love

Good Morning/Evening!

This is the first week of November, a time when we all really start to think about being Thankful for more things and people. But this year has given us plenty of “Hills and Valleys” to find reasons to be thankful for every second of breath!

Our Sunday School lessons for the last few weeks has been teaching on Love. This week spoke on the servitude part of love; to truly love is to be willing to be of service to one another in ways needed. God showed us by example of washing His disciples feet for them to be completely a part of Him. We may not all literally wash feet but we can be aware of serving others rather than always wanting to be served. In order to be a good leader you must first be willing to follow patiently and learn how to prepare yourself for any job. Preparation helps us to perform the way God would have us to do His Will.

I am so amazed at how God show me love through so many ways; by via someone calling out of the blue whom I haven’t heard from in a while, or seeing someone out and about and they recognize me from our paths crossings at some point; it makes my heart smile and overflow with joy, because I love people and talking to them; by nature, I am really a quite shy person, (I know some of you find that hard to believe); it is only the fact that Jesus works in and through me that I can speak more outwardly. I am a work in progress and it is only by the grace of God.

The New Beginnings M. B. Church has joined with the Women of Faith in Jackson, in a “Coats & Hats” drive for the homeless and those in need; we will be collecting gently worn/new items through the first Sunday in December. If you would like to donate, feel free to contact any member of our church, any and all donations are welcome.

Our prayer request names: Rev. Allan Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Mary Denson, Betty Butler, Dessie Evans, Nancy Hughes, Betty Flowers, Gracie Williams, Helen Love, Gail Johnson, Robert Kimble, John L. Evans, Herman Verse, Joe Townsend, JoAnn Graffenread, Bobby Joe Harrison, Verbie Lyles, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Thompson; McBeath; Hawkins; Stowers; Patrick; Lofton; Odom-Foster-Robinson; Spivey families.

Congratulations to our Scott Central Football Team on becoming the Region 6-2A District Champs with a win of 44-0 over Lake.

I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable time at the Polls yesterday, and voted your conviction without any pressure!

What actions have you taken to demonstrate your love so far this week; ask yourself this question from time to time and see if there is room for improvement.